DU Ka Unit entry test today

As many as 62 admission seekers will vie for each seat at the first year admission test of 'Ka' unit (science group) under 2021-22 academic session of Dhaka University (DU) today (June 10).

The tests will be held from 11.00am to 12:20pm at all divisional sites, said a DU release here today.

A total of 1, 15,710 aspirants have applied against 1, 851 seats under the Science Faculty.

The universities outside Dhaka where exams are taking place are Chittagong University, Rajshahi University, Khulna University, Bangladesh Agricultural University in Mymensingh, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology in Sylhet, Barishal University, and Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur.

The admission test to the 'Kha' unit under Fine Arts faculty (General Knowledge) will take place on June 17. -BSS







