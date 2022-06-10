Video
Friday, 10 June, 2022, 11:38 AM
3 of a family electrocuted in Narayanganj

Published : Friday, 10 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

NARAYANGANJ, June 9: Three women of a family died after being electrocuted in Dewvog area of the town on Thursday noon.
The deceased were identified as Bimoli Rani Ghosh, 56, her two sister-in-laws Bashonti Rani Ghosh, 35, and Moni Rani Ghosh, 32.
Inspector Siduzzaman from Narayanganj Sadar Model Thana said the incident occurred at around 12:30 pm, Bimoli Rani Ghosh was electrocuted as she came in direct contact with a live electric wire at their house. As Bashonti Rani and Moni Rani tried to save her, they were also electrocuted. The three were taken to Narayanganj General Hospital, where the duty doctors declared them dead, said ward councilor Moniruzzaman Monir.
The incident has cast a gloom in the house and the adjoining area.     -BSS


