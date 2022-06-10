Sunamganj court reunites 45 estranged couples

SUNAMGANJ, June 9: A Sunamganj tribunal on Wednesday set an example after reuniting 45 estranged couples who were on the verge of divorce.

Sunamganj Women and Children Repression Tribunal judge Zakir Hossain reunited the 45 couples out of 197 whose cases he heard.

According to the prosecution, these 45 women had lodged police complaints against their husbands for allegedly torturing them, demanding dowry or other offences.

After hearing the complainants and the accused, the tribunal asked the 45 men to return to their family and lead a happy life "by maintaining respect and behaviour".

Without sending the 45 men to jail, the court released them and asked them to refrain from seeking dowry from their wives. The judge also asked the women to take legal action against their husbands if they would go through similar kind of torture again.

Meanwhile, the 45 men also assured the court to lead a happy life with their wives avoiding fights. A sudden burst of happiness was seen on the court premises with the orders. -UNB







