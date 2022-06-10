Navy’s passing out parade held in Khulna

KHULNA, June 9: Passing out parade marking the induction of A/2022 batch of 554 New Entry Sailors including 25 women of Bangladesh Navy (BN) was held on Thursday on BNS Titumir Parade Ground at Khalishpur in the city maintaining social distance.

Navy Chief Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal attended the ceremony as the chief guest.

The chief guest congratulated the new entry sailors for their outstanding performance in the service related to national security and prosperity.

Addressing the newly inducted sailors, he said Bangladesh Navy has already been turned into a dimension force under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He also called upon them to build up themselves as worthy sailors implementing the education in future professional life which they would acquire from the sailors' school.

The Navy chief urged them to work with confidence for enhancing the activities of Mongla and Payra Ports with tight security ahead of the Padma Bridge's inauguration.

He also advised them to remain careful in maintaining all naval warships and equipment which is scared deposition of the nation.

Admiral Shaheen Iqbal called upon them to build up their competency through implementing the knowledge that they acquired from the Navy.

With retrospect of the spirit and sacrifice of the freedom fighters, the Navy chief urged the sailors to go ahead with determination to defend the independence and sovereignty of the country at any cost.

Terming Bangladesh identified globally as a role model country for development, he said capability of navy has enhanced numerously at present.

BD Navy has turned a modern force globally, he said, adding: "Submarine, Frigate, Modern warship, helicopter, marine petrol aircraft and modern military equipments has been added in the naval fleet." -BSS













