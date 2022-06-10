

We hoped for an all-inclusive budget



The initial size of the budget is set at Tk 6,78,064 crore and the target for revenue income is Tk 431,657 crore.



However, the pandemic wreaked havoc on our expectations from the national budgets in last couple of years. The government had been compelled to increase budget allocation for the health sector, but the sector's performance had not been up to the mark.



Least to say, the recent budget is announced against the back drop of a mounting crisis linked to higher cost of living and also fast departing from the category of least developed countries.



For the latest fiscal year, we expected the national budget to focus more on job creation, economic recovery and control the country's inflation rate, so to ensure people under the marginalised group and low income segment can survive. In addition, it was also essential to increase budget allocation for the social safety net.



At the same time, we are not against the finance minister's statement where he specified that the government's focus on the budget would be on economic recovery from uncertainties due to the Covid-19 impact and the Russia-Ukraine war. Both are critical areas that needs be addressed.



The point, however, we are optimistic that the upcoming national budget and respective areas of thrust has a common ground between our expectations and the government's objective on the subject of economic recovery.



On the topic of job creation, it unquestionably gives a boost to the economy by increasing the GDP. Thus, economic recovery has a direct link to job creation. Hopefully, our policy makers will take this important point to consideration.



To cut a long story short, since the national budget has now been announced, we expect it to be implemented to its maximum. In addition, we expect the government's authorities concerned to deal with the budget deficit issue efficiently, unlike in the past years.



In conclusion, over the past decades we have become too familiar with the terms 'ambitious budget' and 'implementation will be challenging'.



These opinions usually come from budget experts and analysts after the finance minister places his annual income and expenditure plans at the parliament for a new fiscal year.



The fundamental reason for such assertions is clear: Consistent failure of the government's revenue authorities to meet its revenue target, and spending right and left under its development programmes.



