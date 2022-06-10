Video
Letter To the Editor

Take immediate steps to alleviate poverty in Kurigram

Published : Friday, 10 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir,
Kurigram district ranks first among the top districts in terms of poverty. According to the government agency BBS's survey of 2022, nine out of the top ten poor upazila's of the country are in Kurigram district. It is important to take steps to alleviate poverty in this district. Besides, unemployment rate is also high in Kurigram district.

In the meantime, the government has taken several steps to alleviate poverty. According to data, Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation centres are to be set up in 64 districts. The work of Sheikh Kamal IT training and  Incubation centers  has been completed in 8 districts, work is in progress in 11 districts and approval has been given in 14 districts to start the work. On the other hand, work will be started in the remaining 31 districts step by step. The main objective of this project is to provide technical knowledge about freelancing such as graphic design, digital marketing, search engine optimization and IT related programs which will be helpful in eliminating unemployment.

Economic zones will be set up in 100 across Bangladesh, but no land has yet been selected in Kurigram district. Sadly, despite the fact that Kurigram district is at the peak of poverty, the work of establishing Sheikh Kamal IT Training and and Incubation centres, and Economic Zone has not started yet. Therefore, the concerned authorities were requested to set up a Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubator centres in Kurigram district as soon as possible to alleviate poverty.

Mst Zely Khatun
Dept of Botany, Kurigram Govt. College.



