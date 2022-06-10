

Climate change and how to address it



Some factors that contribute to climate change are rise of sea level, air pollution, desertification, greenhouse gas emission, deforestation, oceans warming, industrial gas and water scarcity regress are the major reasons we could be having challenges in the future life on this planet we live in. we are experiencing rapid change in the climate already which can lead us to disastrous event, needless to say, our earth is experiencing rising global temperatures each year.



Many places nowadays do not have reliable access to water, and water is very imperative as it is the only thing people need in order to survive. Some places have so little amount of water that people have to drink unfiltered polluted river water that is filled with parasites and often times they get sick and get admitted to hospitals.



There are a lot of consequences people face when they do not get proper filtered water, they often suffer from typhoid and many diseases and spend about a week even a month without any water. As a result, many children have to skip schools and do not get to attend classes due to insufficient amount of water. During covid-19 pandemic many people did not even get to properly wash their hands and keep themselves clean because they barely had good filtered water, which is so preposterous to even think.



Having access to good drinking water is really something we take for granted and we do not even bother thinking about it. Many lands out there are literally sinking due to the rate of relative sea level rise. Even the study declared that high level of sea rise will affect the vast coastal area and flood plain zone of Bangladesh. Bangladesh is highly prone to flood and is also one of the most climate vulnerable country in the world and will soon become even more so as a result of climate change it can get detrimental per say. Floods, tropical cyclones, storm surges and droughts are way likely to become more frequent and severe in the next coming years.



Many people are very well aware that the immediate impacts of flooding can lead to loss of human life, damage to property, destruction of crops, loss of livestock, and many deteriorations. Infrastructure such as power plants, bridges and roads are sabotaged and or disrupted, some economic activities may come to a standstill, and some people are imposed to leave their shelters. Flooding of urban areas can result in significant damage to private property, including homes and businesses and displacement from one's home or loss of property and disruption to business can build pent up pressure and extreme level of stress and anxiety.



For some people the psychological impacts can be a lifelong and abiding livelihood options of coastal communities and the natural environment of the coastal zone will be severely affected. Projecting future sea level can be very challenging due to the complexity of many aspects of the climate change. Moreover, climate change can also happen because of the melting of snow or when the dam breaks down.



In more extreme cases, if a river was previously frozen, this warming could lead to ice jams which can increase the risk of river water breaking its banks. Temperature swings during the winter can be very problematic, especially when there is a significant snow pack on the ground. In coastal areas the hurricanes and tsunamis are usually held responsible for causing floods.



However, the effects of climate change are intimidating and disastrous so it is imperative to remember that change can only take place when individuals take actions.



There are plenty of ways to stop global warming. We all have to work together to formulate ways to prevent climate change and proper awareness must be spread out by doing so can save our own future.

The writer is an O-level student



















