

Rise in suicide among youths alarming



According to experts, the leading causes of suicide can be as deep as the outside world. With inadequate access to the education required to adapt to the new situation, they cannot cope if something unexpected happens in their life. Like a break-up in a relationship, wrong exam results may disappoint them. Lack of equality of opportunity to get a job after finishing education or lack of assurance of employment by the state also gives rise to frustration among many, which later leads to suicide.



Sociologists, psychologists, psychiatrists, and other experts have tried various ways to uncover the causes of suicide and suicidal tendencies. Psychologists cite depression and mental illness as the leading causes of suicide. On the other hand, sociologists point out that social factors are responsible for depression and mental illness. So social factors are also responsible for the occurrence of suicide.



Suicide and suicidal behaviour: The act of suicide is taking own life. As per some surveys, suicide is the 10th most common cause of death worldwide. Suicidal behaviour is characterized as self-destructive thoughts and activities, talking about or making moves to take your own life.



Why do youths commit suicide? Experts point to divorce, violence in the family, the break-up of family or relationships, stress, and pressure to achieve and perform - are the main factors contributing to the increased rate of suicide. The more significant part of the individuals who commit suicide has a past filled with drinking or using drugs. Life events that cause stress like the death of a loved one, or a failure at school, frequently cause suicide in youths.



Depression is a factor: To understand the root cause of suicide among youth, One must look beyond the surface and discover what's going on inside the brain of that suicidal person. Many teenagers who consider suicide are suffering from depression. The experts who manage discouraged, depressed youths notice a hidden theme of unhappiness and internal conflict, identity crisis, and uselessness.



One study revealed that most youths who took their own lives believed that their parents did not know what they were going through. The teens felt lonely and unreachable. They believe that their families rejected or ignored their attempts to voice their feelings of sadness, anger, or even failure. Many guardians see the pessimistic parts of depression and objections as a shortcoming, so they advise their children to become unbending and not show their sentiments. Teens and youths who are suicidal often feel their emotions are dismissed or not treated with respect or are greeted with hostility by those in their lives.



Depressed youths might be drawn to people who experience the same feelings, creating bonds of despair, feeling of loneliness, self-destructive anger, and thoughts of suicide. Parents should teach youths that when they receive treatment, depression is curable. However, a teenager or young person suffering from depression for the first time might not be able to concentrate on this. Things that seem unimportant to a teacher or parent could significantly blow a teen or a youth with a vulnerable emotional state. The teenager may view death as the best option.



Youth suicide can be avoidable: Depressed people thinking about suicide often exhibit signs of behavioural change. These behaviour changes are generally a result of depression, warning indicators. If your child is showing these warning signs, discuss with them your concerns. They should also seek help if the signs persist.



* Changes in eating habits or sleeping habits

* Severe or uncharacteristically violent or rebellious behaviour

* Removal from family or friends

* Persistent boredom or difficulty with concentration

* Addiction to alcohol or drugs

* Drop in the standard of work at school, college, and university.

* Lack of attention to appearance, personality change

* Conversation topic on themes of death.

* Discussing suicide or making plans, sometimes even laughing

* Aiming to or threatening to commit suicide



Before taking their own life, suicide-minded people frequently threaten to commit suicide. The threats to kill themselves must be taken seriously, just as any previous suicide attempts. The majority of suicide victims have at least made an unsuccessful attempt before. Ask your children if they are depressed; you can let them know someone is concerned. Don't put thoughts of suicide in the mind of your teen.



Be aware that suicidal and depression emotions are treatable mental disorders. It is the first thing to talk to your child's concerns. A medical professional will then be able to diagnose your teenager's illness and devise the best treatment strategy. Your child should be able to express their emotions, and many suicidal teens are asking for assistance in their ways. Friends and parents can aid a depressed teen by employing these strategies:



* Ask questions, talk to them, and listen. Don't dismiss the issues of your teenager as insignificant. Parents and other adult leaders shouldn't disregard the concerns of a teenager, mainly when they are significant to them and make them upset.



* Be honest. If you're worried about your child, let them know.



* Feel free to share your thoughts. Tell your teenager that there's no need to be alone. Everyone is sad or depressed at moments.



Speak to your counsellor or any other trained professional. Do not wait for the issue to "go away." While feelings of sadness and depression may disappear as fast as they started, they may also escalate until your son/daughter considers self-harm the best option. Don't assume that your teenager's issues are easily solved.



Remind your child that you love them and assure them that they will overcome this difficult moment and that you will always be there to assist them. Remind them that things will improve and will indeed transform.

Yasir Monon is a Novelist, Author of short storybooks











