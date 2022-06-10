Stop seeking prescription (approbation) from foreigners!

Once, not too long ago, a typical question posed to foreigners posted to Bangladesh was: how do you look at the law and order situation in Bangladesh? This would often elicit enthusiastic replies from those who came here to work either in development or as a diplomat. However, I always found such a question to be a little puzzling and to a certain degree, demeaning.



Why would the opinion of a foreigner about local law and order situation matter unless of course it's their responsibility to ensure law and order.



If visitors of another country had faced law and order problems then the question may have some relevance but asking someone from another country about how law and order should be in Bangladesh reeks of inferiority complex.



What do we want to hear?



Recently, comments made by a foreign diplomat about internal politics triggered a debate on a television channel where journalists admitted that the blame lies entirely on us because despite knowing that certain matters are our own, we go and seek the opinion of others as if they have the perfect answer to everything.



Well, maybe someone should ask diplomats of other nations about white supremacists with weapons going into a killing spree, the brutality perpetrated by the law enforcers while arresting people or racial prejudice in developed nations.



The other common question is about elections and while the words used may vary, the main question is always the same: how do you look at election preparations and what are your expectations?



The tone of the questioning seems to suggest that elections or any other issue in Bangladesh depends on the opinion of others.



Realistically speaking, asking questions about Bangladesh to foreigners stationed here for work is natural. But a subservient note is not.



A Bangladeshi visiting any other country may ask similar questions to a Bangladeshi diplomat based in that specific nation, but just out of curiosity, or to know the facts.



The problem in Bangladesh is that we often pose questions either to hear something that denigrates us or to get some sermons delivered in a patronizing manner.



The colonial period complex: To find out the root to the tendency of seeking advice from foreigners, we need to go back to the colonial period. One of the strategies followed and implemented during the imperial period was to instil a sense of inferiority among the local population. This was done to enforce the belief that the rulers are superior and therefore, better in all aspects. Consequently, this notion became entrenched in the psyche of the people of the sub-continent that bred a large anglophile educated class in the post colonial period. While this class of people was educated with enlightened views, they developed and to a certain degree, propagated the notion that everything belonging to the former masters was infallible. That idea slowly percolated through the generations.



When Bangladesh became independent, her social plus economic infrastructure was in tatters. Development aid was needed and the nations which were once colonial powers came forward with support. While the rich countries helped in health, road construction, flood protection and other areas, the colonial belief of superiority was once again reinforced.



In the first two decades after independence, Bangladesh was a country struggling with myriad economic woes, with grinding poverty and a prolonged period of economic morass. At that time, developed nations often directly commented on local issues, which, over time became a norm.



While the country made remarkable strides in all spheres, the mentality to seek foreign advice on local issues remained.



Now there is a thin line dividing the issues on which we can and should not seek advice. It has to be admitted that after independence a lot of the development work in Bangladesh was done by developed nations and since they played a pivotal role in tackling abject poverty, maternal deaths, malnutrition, natural disasters, gender discrimination and other social ills, they do have a right to comment.



To give this a more personalised context, a relative who helps a person with education, employment and other matters is always regarded as a guardian whose counsel is taken with gratitude.



However, on certain matters, unsolicited advice can ruin relations.



Politics is perhaps such a topic where comments from others, although made with best intentions, may be misinterpreted.



Bangladesh should not forget her benefactors who stood by her in times of crisis although the issue of politics should be an internal one.



Asking relevant questions: The answers given to questions relating to polls are always the same and very little variation so it's pointless to go on harping about it. The foreign diplomats also feel a bit unnerved because they know it's highly improper to answer on a sensitive issue like the elections. Consequently, we get the trite reply: we would like to see free, fair, inclusive elections. As if there is something new there!



Instead of asking foreigners, the matter of polls should be asked to the general people because they will vote in the end.



Since developed nations are our partners, questions should be on possible partnerships to deal with climate change, developing skills, enforcing labour laws and sports related support, especially in the case of football, which has been in a moribund state for decades.



The obsequious approach asking for politics related prescriptions demeans us; let's get rid of this mentality. Just keep in mind, democracy is evolving all over the world and no country can claim to have achieved the ultimate democratic model. Therefore, it's futile seeking advice when the process is still changing.

Pradosh Mitra is a keen

