

Action plan to meet edible oil demand



According to the plan, 1 million tonnes of oil will be produced locally in the next 2024-25 financial year without reducing the production of paddy, which is 40 percent of the demand. As a result, it will be possible to save around Tk 10,000crore in oil imports, said the minister.

He said these during an exchange of views with journalists at a meeting on action plan to reduce dependence on edible oil imports in the conference room of the Ministry of Agriculture at the Secretariat on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.



He mentioned that about 90 percent of the country's demand for edible oil has to be imported. This year, there is a crisis in the country with edible oil. Oil has to be imported from abroad at a much higher price.



On the one hand, consumers are suffering; on the other hand, a lot of foreign currency is going abroad. Foreign exchange reserves are also under pressure.



He mentioned that besides, we do not want to reduce the production of paddy. Therefore, we have adopted an action plan for the next 3 years with a target of producing 1 million tonnes of oil locally, which is 40 percent of the demand. If this plan is implemented properly, this goal can be achieved.



He said that according to the action plan, the cultivation of oilseeds including mustard, sesame, groundnut, soybean, sunflower will be tripled in the 2024-25 financial year and will be increased from the present 8 lakh 60 hectares to 23 lakh 60 thousand hectares.



Production of oilseeds will increase from the current 12 lakh tonnes to 29 lakh tonnes and oil production from the current 3 lakh tonnes to 10 lakh tonnes. Such a plan is very reasonable, realistic and hopeful in alleviating the edible oil crisis in the country by thinking of alleviating the suffering of the people.



Agriculture Minister said that 3 issues are being given importance in achieving this target. He said that the first is to increase productivity, instead of the local varieties including Tori-6, Maghi, Dupi which are being planted now, high yielding mustard varieties BINA-4, 9, BARI 14, 17 etc. will be spread.



Secondly, uncultivated pastures, coastal saline, haors and hilly areas will be brought under oil crop cultivation. Thirdly, mustard cultivation as an additional crop between transplanted Aman and Boro by cultivating short-lived rice in new cropping pattern.



He opined that there is an opportunity to increase the cultivation of mustard in about 5 lakh hectares of land in this format.



He told the inaugural meeting that the country's annual demand for edible oil is about 2.4 million tonnes. Of this, only 3 lakh tonnes of mustard, sesame and sunflower are produced locally, which is 12 percent of the demand. The rest of the edible oil has to be imported.



In the fiscal year 2020-21, about Tk 16,000crore was spent on oil imports and about Tk 20,000 crore was spent in the first 10 months of this year.



The present government's agri-friendly policy and various incentives, the production of oilseeds in the country has almost doubled in the last 13 years. Edible oil is a daily commodity. In our country, mustard, groundnut, sunflower, sesame, linseed and soybean are cultivated among the oil crops. Oil is usually made from mustard, sesame and sunflower.



Mustard is the main edible oil crop of Bangladesh. Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) has so far developed 44 high and non-high yielding oilseed varieties.



Among them, 18 varieties of Bari, 3 varieties of Sunflower, 4 varieties of Sesame, 9 varieties of Peanut, 6 varieties of Soybean and 1 variety of Flax are notable. Bari Mustard-14, Bari Mustard-15 and Bari Mustard-18 have gained a lot of popularity among the farmers all over the country.



In order to increase oil seed production, it is important to set area-wise targets to increase the amount of arable land at the field level. Farmers need to be provided with improved seeds, encouraged to use modern agricultural technology and ensure availability of agricultural inputs.



The rice-based transplanted Aman-fallow-Boro crop system of Bangladesh was widely used in a wide area of the country.



As these varieties of short-lived Aman are propagated at the farmer level, short-lived high yielding mustard varieties BARI sarisha-14, BARI sarisha-15 and BARI sarisha-17, BINA sarisha -4, after short-lived Aman paddy in transplanted Aman-fallow-Boro crop pattern. BINA sarisha4 and BINA sarisha 9 &10 cultivation needs to be increased.



The conventional Aman paddy-fallow-Boro paddy cropping pattern will be gradually transformed into transplanted Aman-mustard-Boro cropping pattern. Along with that, its cultivation area should also be increased.



Area-wise crop-zoning should be used extensively. Increasing production in the area where the oilseed crop will be good will also increase the marketing benefits. To this end, edible oil production will increase if farmers are provided with a complete package of oilseed crop technology and hands-on training on oil collection from seeds.



More research and demonstration plots for area based oilseed crops can be set up. In order to increase the overall production of these crops, the difference (yield gap) between the yield obtained by research/demo plot and the yield obtained in the field of the farmer should be reduced. That is why the agriculture department needs to increase the number of quality demonstration plots as well as strengthen monitoring.



Working closely with research institutes on reducing yield variation will yield better results. This will meet local demand of oil seeds, reduce import dependence and save foreign exchange.

Dr M Jamal Uddin, Agricultural Economist & Senior Scientist, BARI; Former National Consultant, FAO-UN















