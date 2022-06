GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ, June 9: Nurjahan Begum, mother of former lawmaker from Chapainawabganj-2 constituency Ziaur Rahman, died of old-age complications at her residence at Rohanpur in Gomastapur Upazila on Tuesday night. She was 95.

Her namaz-e-janaza was held on Rohanpur Bazar Central Eidgah Field on Wednesday afternoon.

Later, she was buried at Khoar Mor Central Graveyard in the area.