Tourist dies drinking excessive liquor in Bandarban

BANDARBAN, June 9: A female tourist died after drinking excessive liquor in the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Jara Haque, 22, daughter of Md Alam, a resident of Gulshan Saeed Nagar in Dhaka.

Bandarban Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Nihar Ranjan Nandi said two persons took Jara to Bandarban Sadar Hospital on Tuesday in critical condition.

She died at the hospital on Wednesday while undergoing treatment, the CS added.

Md Nihal, 22, a friend of the deceased, said he along with his two friends including Jara came to Green Peak Resort in Badarban from Dhaka on June 6. They drank liquor at night. Because of drinking, Jara fell sick at that time.

Being informed, police recovered the body and kept it to Bandarban Sadar Hospital morgue.

The body will be handed over to the deceased's family members after completion of formalities.

However, the two friends of the deceased are now at police custody.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Bandarban Sadar Police Station Mirza Jahir Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken after investigation.









