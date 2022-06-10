Sand lifting from Mainee River goes unabated



The photo shows sand lifting from the Myinee River, which is going on in Dighinala Upazila of Khagrachhari District. photo: observer

The river is not only environment and communication-friendly but also keeping the upazila beautiful. If it is considered fairly, the river is being destroyed through illegal sand lifting.

There are three bridges over the Myinee River linking five unions of the upazila. Another bridge is under construction over it at Hanchinspur point. Locals said, sand lifting from these ghats has been going on unabated for years.

It was learnt, this year one acre land of the river in Pablakhali Mouja of the upazila has been leased out for sand lifting.

But sand is being excavated from Myinee Ghat at Chhoto Merung Mouja, about 12 kilometres away from Pablakhali Mouja. Sand is also lifted from a Ghat nearing Dighinala play ground and Headman Para Ghat along Dighinala-Babupara road.

Several more ghats are under sand lifting, leasing authorities said.

Locals said, for lifting sand from here and there of the river in an unplanned manner, breaking of river banks is occurring yearly.

Croplands are disappearing. According to sub-clause of No.4 (Ga) of the Balumahal and Soil Management Act-2010, it can't be lifted sand and marketed if river banks get eroded due to dredging. But leasees are not abiding by it.

There is one Balumahal of Dighginala included in the list of the district administration. But the leasees are lifting sand from three ghats regularly.

A recent visit to Pulin Headman Para along Dighinala-Babuchhara Road found dredger-based sand lifting from the Myinee River Ghat beside Buddha Bihar, and excavated sand was being brought away by mini-trucks; sand lifting by excavator was seen from another ghat adjacent to Chhotomerung Food Godown area.

A representative of leasee Uttam De said, sand is being lifted at Chhotomerung Ghat in the name of Myinee Balumahal; there are seven ghats in entire Dighinala Upazila stretching from Danga Bazar to Naraichhari. "If you have any problem, you can know it from the UNO and DC," he further said.

When asked, Dighinala Upazila Nirbahi Officer Fahmida Mustafa said, of course, measures will taken. "I will talk to district office if let me know from which ghats sand is lifted."











