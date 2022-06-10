Video
Home Countryside

Lightning strike kills two in Gopalganj, Joypurhat

Published : Friday, 10 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192
Our Correspondents

Two persons have been killed and another was injured by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two districts- Gopalganj and Joypurhat, on Thursday.
GOPALGANJ: A man was killed and another injured by lightning strike in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Shahid Molla, 50, a resident of Khagail Village under Horidaspur Union in the upazila.
Horidaspur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Munshi Mokiduzzaman said thunderbolt struck Shahid when he was going to Bherar Bazar from home in the afternoon, which left him dead on the spot.
Another man was also injured at that time.
The injured was taken to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital, the UP chairman added.
JOYPURHAT: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Azadul Islam, 48, son of Mujibur Rahman, a resident of FichkaPara Village in the     upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panchbibi Police Station (PS) Polash Chandra Dev said thunderbolt struck Azadul in the morning while he was catching fish in a water body in the area, which left him critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Panchbibi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Aazadul dead.
An unnatural death case was filed with Panchbibi PS in this connection, the OC added.


