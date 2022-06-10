

A seminar on Social Security Programme was held in the conference room















A seminar on Social Security Programme was held in the conference room of District Social Service Office in Feni Town on Wednesday. Deputy Director of District Social Service Office Saiful Islam Chowdhury was present as keynote speaker at the meeting while its Assistant Director Md Shahid Ullah, Daganbhuiyan Upazila Social Service Officer Ainul Hossain Jilani, Ward Councillor Ferdous Ara Jharna, and Journalists Shahjalal Ratan and Muhammad Abu Taher Bhuiyan, among others, also spoke on the occasion. photo: observer