3 get life term in rape, drug cases in Barishal

BARISHAL, June 9: Three men have been sentenced to life-term of imprisonment in two different cases on Tuesday.

A court in the district on Tuesday afternoon sentenced two men to life-term in jail for gang-raping a woman in Mehendiganj Upazila in 2013.

Barishal Woman and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Yarob Hossain handed down the verdict.

The condemned convicts are: Farid Ali, son of Rahmat Ali, and Khabir Khan, son of Abul Hossain. They are residents of Purbakandi Village in Mehendiganj Upazila.

The court also fined them Tk 1 lakh, and in default, they have to suffer six more months in jail.

According to the prosecution, the accused abducted a woman from Muladi Upazila and gang-raped her on September 25, 2013.

The victim lodged a case with Mehendiganj Police Station (PS) the same day. Following this, police arrested the duo.

Later, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mehendiganj PS Riaz Hossain, also the investigative officer of the case, submitted a charge-sheet to the court on December 17, 2013.

The tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday afternoon after examining the case records and six witnesses.

On the other hand, a court in the district sentenced a man to life-term in jail in a drug case filed in 2016.

Jono Nirapotta Daman Tribunal Judge ATM Musa handed down the verdict on Tuesday afternoon.

The convict is Rigan Boiragi Kundu, son of late Ranjit Boiragi, a resident of College Road Christian Colony area in the city.

The court also fined him Tk 2,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more month in jail.

According to the prosecution, Detective Branch (DB) of Police recovered 50 injections related to drugs from Rigan's possession from College Road Bhuiyabari area in the city on September 6 in 2016.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against Rigan the same day.

Following this, DB Police OC Golam Mostafa submitted a charge-sheet to the court on November 6, 2016.

The tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday afternoon after examining the case records and seven witnesses.

The tribunal also issued an arrest warrant against Rigan.











