A total of 63,732 children will be fed Vitamin A capsules in Rajshahi City









A total of 63,732 children will be fed Vitamin A capsules in Rajshahi City from June 12 to June 15 on the occasion of Vitamin A Plus Capsule Campaign. The photo shows Chief Health Officer of Rajshahi City Corporation Dr AFM Anjuman Ara Begum disclosing the information at a press briefing held at Nagar Bhaban conference hall in the city on Thursday. photo: observer