10 people killed, seven injured in separate road mishaps

A total of 10 people including three women and a minor boy have been killed and at least seven others injured in separate road accidents in nine districts- Habiganj, Sirajganj, Bogura, Joypurhat, Brahmanbaria, Chandpur, Meherpur, Pirojpur and Rajshahi, recently.

HABIGANJ: A young woman was killed and at least three others were injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Masuda Begum, 22, wife of Chan Mia, a resident of Mirzapur Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Masuda Begum along with her husband Chan Mia and 19-day-old son Mahin was going to Habiganj Town from her father's house in Sinhagram Village under Lakhai Upazila at noon riding by an auto-rickshaw.

On their way, the auto-rickshaw collided with a tractor in Bamkandi area on the Habiganj-Lakhai Road, which left Masuda dead on the spot and at least three others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The injured were taken to Habiganj Sadar Adhunik Hospital.

Of the injured, the condition of the deceased's son Mahin is stated to be critical.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Habiganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Golam Martuza confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: An elderly woman was killed in a road accident in Salanga PS area of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Rahima Khatun, 65, wife of late Machhir Uddin, a resident of Badekusha Village under Salanga PS.

Hatikumrul Highway PS OC Md Lutfar Rahman said a passenger-laden bus of 'Grameen Paribahan' hit Rahima in Badekusha area on the Hatikumrul-Bonpara Highway at noon while she was crossing the road, which left the woman dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

However, the law enforcers seized the bus and arrested its driver.

Legal action will be taken in this connection, the OC added.

BOGURA: An elderly man and his wife have been killed and another was injured in a road accident in Dupchanchia Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Mainul Hasan, 74, hailed from Akkelpur Upazila in Joypurhat District, and his wife Rowshan Ara, 65. The couple lived in Mohammadpur of Dhaka. They were the parents-in-law of Executive Magistrate of Rajshahi District Administration Mouli Mandal.

Police sources said the couple was going to a relative's house in Naogaon from Dhaka riding by a private car.

On their way, the private car hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Tishigari area on the Bogura-Naogaon Highway of Dupchanchia Upazila in the district at around 6:30am, which left Rowshan Ara dead on the spot and Mainul and and its driver seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Dupchanchia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred the duo to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) in critical condition.

Later, Mainul Hasan succumbed to his injuries at the SZRMCH at around 9am while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's family members after completion of formalities.

Dupchanchia PS OC Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident.

JOYPURHAT: Two people were killed as a pickup van hit a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Khetlal Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as Sahadul, 28, son of Akram Hossain, a resident of Shibpur Purbapara Village in the upazila, and Shyamol Bairagi, son of Madan Bairagi, hailed from Siddiqpur Village in Shibganj Upazila of the district.

Khetlal PS OC Rowshan Yazdani said a pick-up van rammed into a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Alampur intersection area on the Molamgari-Dupchanchia Road at around 9:45pm, leaving one dead on the spot and another severely injured.

The injured, later, died on the way to Dupchanchia Upazila Health Complex.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

However, legal action will be taken in this connection, the OC added.

BRAHMANBARIA: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Sarail Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Hridoy Banik, 28, son of Bipul Banik, a resident of Bejura Village under Jagadishpur Union in Madhabpur Upazila of Habiganj District.

Police and local sources said Hridoy was going to Brahmanbaria from Madhabpur in the afternoon riding by a motorcycle.

On his way, a passenger-laden bus of 'Taj Paribahan' hit the motorcycle in Baishamura area on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway under Shahbajpur Union in Sarail Upazila at around 4pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as per their request.

However, the bus driver fled the scene along with his vehicle.

Khatihata Highway PS OC Sukhendu Basu confirmed the incident.

CHANDPUR: A housewife was killed after her cloth got tangled with a wheel of a running motorcycle in Hajiganj Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Sathi Akter, 30, was the wife of Alamgir Hossain, a resident of Maligram Village in the upazila.

Family members of the deceased said Sathi's burqa got tangled with one of the wheels of a motorbike carrying her when it reached Taralia-Kakairtala Road area. Instantly, she fell down from the bike and died on the spot.

Hajiganj PS OC (Investigation) Ibrahim Khalil confirmed the incident.

MEHERPUR: A person was killed and another severely injured in a road accident in the district on Saturday.

The accident took place in Amjhupi BADC Farm area on the Meherpur-Chuadanga Road in the evening.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahman, 27, son of Sadek Mollah, a resident of Kashabpara area in the district town. He worked as a freelancer.

The injured person is Sayef Abdullah, 27, son of Mizanur Rahman of Hinda Village under Gangni Upazila in the district.

Local sources said Abdur Rahman was going to neighbouring Chuadanga District while injured Sayef was coming to Meherpur from Chuadanga riding by two motorcycles.

On the way, two motor bikes were collided head-on in Amjhupi BADC Farm area in the evening, which left Abdur Rahman and Sayef critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Meherpur General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Abdur Rahman dead.

Injured Sayef was referred to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A minor child was killed in a road accident in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Md Abu Talha, 8, son of Md Habibur Rahman, a resident of Dakshin Shialkathi Village in the upazila. He was a madrasa student.

Family members of the deceased said a motorcycle ran over Talha in Brac office area on the Charkhali-Bhandaria Road in the evening while he was returning home from his uncle's house, which left Talha severely injured.

Locals rescued him and rushed to Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

However, Talha succumbed to his injuries on the way to the SBMCH.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Bhandaria PS OC Md Masumur Rahman Biswas confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this connection.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Two persons were seriously injured in a road accident in Bagha Upazila of the district on Friday.

The injured are Tozammel Haque, former chairman of Arani Union Parishad (UP), and his driver Shamim Ahmed.

Local sources said Tozammel Haque was going to Kushabari Village in the morning riding by his private jeep.

At one stage, the jeep hit hard a roadside tree in Ekdala area on the Rajshahi-Natore Highway after losing its control over the steering, which left the former UP chairman and his driver seriously injured.

The injured were admitted to the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.











