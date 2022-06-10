Arrest Nupur Sharma: Mamata threatens BJP



Activists of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) shout slogans after being detained by Delhi Police during a protest against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) former spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks on the Prophet Mohammed, in New Delhi on June 9. photo : AFP

Mamata added, "I strongly seek that the accused leaders of BJP be arrested immediately so that the unity of the country is not disturbed and people at large do not face mental agony."

However, the Bengal CM pointed out that people should maintain peace. "At the same time, I appeal to all my brothers and sisters from all castes, creeds, religions, and communities to maintain peace in the larger interest of the common people, despite the provocation which we so strongly condemn."

Nupur Sharma's comments have created furore globally. The BJP had on Sunday (June 5) suspended Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit media head Naveen Kumar Jindal amid a row over their controversial remarks with some Muslim countries lodging their protest. The government has mentioned that the comments were not made by any government functionary and have no impact on the government. -ZEE NEWS











