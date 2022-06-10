Video
Friday, 10 June, 2022
Foreign News

Arrest Nupur Sharma: Mamata threatens BJP

Published : Friday, 10 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197

Activists of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) shout slogans after being detained by Delhi Police during a protest against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) former spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks on the Prophet Mohammed, in New Delhi on June 9. photo : AFP

Activists of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) shout slogans after being detained by Delhi Police during a protest against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) former spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks on the Prophet Mohammed, in New Delhi on June 9. photo : AFP

KOLKATA, June 9: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has now joined the long list of politicians to condemn Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal and has sought their arrest amid the controversy surrounding her comments on Prophet Mohammad. "I condemn the recent heinous and atrocious hate speech remarks by a few disastrous BJP leaders, resulting in not only spread of violence but also the division of the fabric of the country, leading to disturbance of peace and amity."
Mamata added, "I strongly seek that the accused leaders of BJP be arrested immediately so that the unity of the country is not disturbed and  people at large do not face mental agony."
However, the Bengal CM pointed out that people should maintain peace. "At the same time, I appeal to all my brothers and sisters from all castes, creeds, religions, and communities  to maintain peace in the larger interest of the common people, despite the provocation which we so strongly condemn."
Nupur Sharma's comments have created furore globally. The BJP had on Sunday (June 5) suspended Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit media head Naveen Kumar Jindal amid a row over their controversial remarks with some Muslim countries lodging their protest. The government has mentioned that the comments were not made by any government functionary and have no impact on the government.     -ZEE NEWS


