Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 June, 2022, 11:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

UK PM says forcing peace deal on Ukraine would be ‘morally repugnant’

Published : Friday, 10 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220

LONDON, June 9: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday that any attempts to impose a "bad peace" on Ukraine, through granting territorial concessions to Russia, would be "morally repugnant".
In an economy-focussed speech in Blackpool, northwest England, Johnson said Russia's invasion was largely to blame for a huge spike in energy prices that is fuelling a cost-of-living crisis in Britain.
But any attempts to institute a ceasefire now in Russian President Vladimir Putin's favour would return to haunt the West, the prime minister said.
"Never mind that abandoning the Ukrainians would be morally repugnant, since they are the victims and they have an absolute right to defend a free and independent country," Johnson said.
"We are simply not in a position to tell them what to do."
He did not identify anyone pushing for a peace deal. But last week, French President Emmanuel Macron drew criticism for arguing the West should "not humiliate Russia" and instead give Putin a diplomatic "exit ramp".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trumps set to testify in New York fraud probe in July
A helicopter participating in fire containment in Sierra Bermeja mountain
Russian navy starts Baltic Sea drills amid Ukraine tensions
Arrest Nupur Sharma: Mamata threatens BJP
India’s bio-economy grown eight times since 2014: Modi
Iran to remove 27 nuclear surveillance cameras: IAEA
UK PM says forcing peace deal on Ukraine would be ‘morally repugnant’
Power restored in crisis-hit Sri Lanka, UN unveils $47m aid plan


Latest News
Youth crushed under train while listening song with headphone
DU 'Ka' unit admission test begins, 62 fight for each seat
Primary teacher recruitment: 2nd phase results published
Immediate response if Kiev uses long-range systems against Russia: Envoy
Rabab Fatima appointed UN under-secretary general
Budget FY23: Lower allocation for key mega projects worries FICCI
Putin compares his actions to Peter the Great's conquests
Laundered money to be legalized by 7-15 pc tax
Govt allocate Tk 1,282 crore for Youth and Sports Ministry
Home Ministry gets Tk 1893 more to spend than current fiscal
Most Read News
Two BJP leaders sued over derogatory remarks
Laundered money to be legalized by 7-15 pc tax
High prices of daily commodities and commoners’ sufferings
Over 1,000 monkeypox cases reported to WHO
Key east Ukraine city is largely under Russian control: Zelensky
Arctic Council's decision without Russia will be illegal: Envoy
Crocodile tears for democracy
UN elects new council members including Japan, Switzerland
Modric extends Real Madrid contract for another season
Harun's bail plea rejected, case file summoned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft