Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 June, 2022, 11:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Leach retains England place for 2nd Test against New Zealand

Published : Friday, 10 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197

LONDON, JUNE 9: Jack Leach has kept his place in an unchanged England XI for the second Test against New Zealand at Nottingham's Trent Bridge starting Friday after being passed fit following concussion.
Leach missed the majority of England's five-wicket win in the series opener at Lord's after falling on his head while saving a boundary on the first morning.
He was replaced by fellow spinner Matt Parkinson, England's first concussion substitute, but has been cleared to take the field in Nottingham.
Uncapped Yorkshire batsman Harry Brook and Somerset fast bowler Craig Overton missed out again as England once more named their team a day ahead of schedule.
England captain Ben Stokes, a pace-bowling all-rounder who has been managing a knee injury, sent down just 9.4 overs at Lord's but an unchanged team indicates the hosts are confident their skipper will be able to play a full part with the ball.
Meanwhile, England's fallible top-order have been given a chance to redeem themselves despite two collapses at Lord's that were offset by Joe Root's superb match-winning 115 not out in the star batsman's first Test since standing down as captain.
That leaves Brook, averaging a colossal 140 for Yorkshire in this season's County Championship, waiting to make his Test debut.
Victory for England over the World Test champions would give them an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match series.
It would be the perfect start for the new regime of Stokes and England red-ball coach Brendon McCullum, the former New Zealand captain.
But Stokes told Sky Sports at Trent Bridge on Thursday he was expecting another close contest against New Zealand.
"We're very evenly matched, especially in English conditions," he said. "Any overhead (cover) suits both our bowling attacks.
"We know that every time we go up against New Zealand it's never an easy ride. The game (the first Test) pretty much went to the wire until day four and we don't expect anything less (in Nottingham)."
Stokes also pleaded for patience regarding England quick Matthew Potts after his 23-year-old Durham colleague took seven wickets on Test debut at Lord's.
"The way that he started last week was obviously amazing," said Stokes. "It was pretty much a dream debut for him but I think the most important thing from a senior player point of view, and even for the coaches, is making sure that he keeps improving.
"And, if things don't go his way this week, it's not the be-all and end-all. But he's a fantastic competitor, that's why he got the opportunity to play."
He added: "I obviously had to use him in a slightly different role because he normally takes the new ball for Durham, but he came on and I think he took a wicket three or four times in his first over.
"So I'll be looking to use him in the same way, to come in and affect the game and hopefully try and take a wicket when we need one."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Liverpool confirm Origi, Karius to leave Anfield
Platini was worth a million, Blatter tells court
Paris police chief admits security 'failure' at European final
France tried to 'deflect blame' over Champions League chaos: Liverpool mayor
Leach retains England place for 2nd Test against New Zealand
Pakistan quick Hasnain to play in Hundred after action cleared
BKSP Green, Police Archery Club emerge champions in Bangladesh League
Record beckons Tamim amid T20 quandary


Latest News
Youth crushed under train while listening song with headphone
DU 'Ka' unit admission test begins, 62 fight for each seat
Primary teacher recruitment: 2nd phase results published
Immediate response if Kiev uses long-range systems against Russia: Envoy
Rabab Fatima appointed UN under-secretary general
Budget FY23: Lower allocation for key mega projects worries FICCI
Putin compares his actions to Peter the Great's conquests
Laundered money to be legalized by 7-15 pc tax
Govt allocate Tk 1,282 crore for Youth and Sports Ministry
Home Ministry gets Tk 1893 more to spend than current fiscal
Most Read News
Two BJP leaders sued over derogatory remarks
Laundered money to be legalized by 7-15 pc tax
High prices of daily commodities and commoners’ sufferings
Over 1,000 monkeypox cases reported to WHO
Key east Ukraine city is largely under Russian control: Zelensky
Arctic Council's decision without Russia will be illegal: Envoy
Crocodile tears for democracy
UN elects new council members including Japan, Switzerland
Modric extends Real Madrid contract for another season
Harun's bail plea rejected, case file summoned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft