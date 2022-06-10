Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 June, 2022, 11:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Pakistan quick Hasnain to play in Hundred after action cleared

Published : Friday, 10 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 201

LONDON, JUNE 9: Pakistan quick Mohammad Hasnain has signed to play for Oval Invincibles in the Hundred, it was announced Thursday, having just had his bowling action cleared by the International Cricket Council (ICC).
Hasnain is one of the tournament's new 'wildcard' signings, with teams being granted a fourth overseas slot in their squads during the second season of the pioneering 100 balls per side event.
'Wildcards' in the men's draw will be paid £50,000 ($63,000), with their female equivalents earning £15,000 ($19,000) in a competition where eight specially created sides, rather than the traditional 18 English first-class counties, field both men's and women's teams.
Hasnain, now 22, was banned from bowling internationally in January after his action was reported during a stint with Sydney Thunder in Australia's domestic Twenty20 Big Bash League.
Under ICC rules, an illegal bowling action is one in which the bowler's elbow extension exceeds 15 degrees.
Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques accused Hasnain of "chucking" during a Big Bash match in January, telling him "nice throw, mate" at one stage.
Hasnain, however, has now had his action cleared following a fresh round of testing in Lahore.
"I'm overjoyed to be joining Oval Invincibles," he said in a statement. "The Hundred looked like great fun last year and I can't wait to get involved.
"The opportunity to play alongside stars like Sunil Narine, Jason Roy and the Curran brothers (Sam and Tom) is hugely exciting. I'm really looking forward to getting back out on the field again."
Australia trio Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner and Daniel Sams will play for London Spirit, Manchester Originals and Trent Rockets respectively, with veteran South Africa spinner Imran Tahir re-signing for a second spell with Birmingham Phoenix.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Liverpool confirm Origi, Karius to leave Anfield
Platini was worth a million, Blatter tells court
Paris police chief admits security 'failure' at European final
France tried to 'deflect blame' over Champions League chaos: Liverpool mayor
Leach retains England place for 2nd Test against New Zealand
Pakistan quick Hasnain to play in Hundred after action cleared
BKSP Green, Police Archery Club emerge champions in Bangladesh League
Record beckons Tamim amid T20 quandary


Latest News
Youth crushed under train while listening song with headphone
DU 'Ka' unit admission test begins, 62 fight for each seat
Primary teacher recruitment: 2nd phase results published
Immediate response if Kiev uses long-range systems against Russia: Envoy
Rabab Fatima appointed UN under-secretary general
Budget FY23: Lower allocation for key mega projects worries FICCI
Putin compares his actions to Peter the Great's conquests
Laundered money to be legalized by 7-15 pc tax
Govt allocate Tk 1,282 crore for Youth and Sports Ministry
Home Ministry gets Tk 1893 more to spend than current fiscal
Most Read News
Two BJP leaders sued over derogatory remarks
Laundered money to be legalized by 7-15 pc tax
High prices of daily commodities and commoners’ sufferings
Over 1,000 monkeypox cases reported to WHO
Key east Ukraine city is largely under Russian control: Zelensky
Arctic Council's decision without Russia will be illegal: Envoy
Crocodile tears for democracy
UN elects new council members including Japan, Switzerland
Modric extends Real Madrid contract for another season
Harun's bail plea rejected, case file summoned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft