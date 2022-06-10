Pakistan quick Hasnain to play in Hundred after action cleared

LONDON, JUNE 9: Pakistan quick Mohammad Hasnain has signed to play for Oval Invincibles in the Hundred, it was announced Thursday, having just had his bowling action cleared by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Hasnain is one of the tournament's new 'wildcard' signings, with teams being granted a fourth overseas slot in their squads during the second season of the pioneering 100 balls per side event.

'Wildcards' in the men's draw will be paid £50,000 ($63,000), with their female equivalents earning £15,000 ($19,000) in a competition where eight specially created sides, rather than the traditional 18 English first-class counties, field both men's and women's teams.

Hasnain, now 22, was banned from bowling internationally in January after his action was reported during a stint with Sydney Thunder in Australia's domestic Twenty20 Big Bash League.

Under ICC rules, an illegal bowling action is one in which the bowler's elbow extension exceeds 15 degrees.

Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques accused Hasnain of "chucking" during a Big Bash match in January, telling him "nice throw, mate" at one stage.

Hasnain, however, has now had his action cleared following a fresh round of testing in Lahore.

"I'm overjoyed to be joining Oval Invincibles," he said in a statement. "The Hundred looked like great fun last year and I can't wait to get involved.

"The opportunity to play alongside stars like Sunil Narine, Jason Roy and the Curran brothers (Sam and Tom) is hugely exciting. I'm really looking forward to getting back out on the field again."

Australia trio Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner and Daniel Sams will play for London Spirit, Manchester Originals and Trent Rockets respectively, with veteran South Africa spinner Imran Tahir re-signing for a second spell with Birmingham Phoenix. -AFP





