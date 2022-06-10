BKSP Green, Police Archery Club emerge champions in Bangladesh League

Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) green team and Bangladesh Police Archery Club emerged champions in the recurve and compound event of Bangladesh League held on Thursday at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi.

BKSP Green team secured 12 points after winning six out of seven matches to emerge champion in recurve division while Army Archery Club finished runners-up with ten points after winning five out of seven matches.

While Bangladesh Police Archery Club secured 12 points after winning six out of seven matches to emerge compound division champions while Border Guard Bangladesh finished runners-up with 12 points after winning six out of seven matches. Bangladesh Police Archery Club have become champions by virtue of securing better league points. -BSS







