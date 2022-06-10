Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 June, 2022, 11:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh tour of West Indies 2022

Three uncapped in West Indies squad for 1st Test

Published : Friday, 10 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 229
Sports Reporter

Three uncapped in West Indies squad for 1st Test

Three uncapped in West Indies squad for 1st Test

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Thursday named three uncapped players in a 12-man squad for the first Test match against Bangladesh to be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua from Thursday, June 16 to June 20, says a CWI media release.
The uncapped players are wicketkeeper batter Devon Thomas, left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie and fast bowler Anderson Phillip. Thomas played 21 ODIs and four T20i matches under Caribbean cap while Motie has so far played one T20i and was a reserve for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates last year. Phillip on the contrary, featured in three ODIs, including last week's 3-0 Series win against the Netherlands and is in the ODI squad for the ongoing ODI Series in Pakistan, who was in the squad for Test series against England, but has not made his debut to date.
The Test squad also includes left-handed allrounder Raymon Reifer who has one match on his record.
Experienced fast bowler Kemar Roach is to undergo a fitness assessment as he recovers from an injury sustained in the English County Championship with Surrey. If he is passed fit, he will be included as the 13th player in the Test squad.
Allrounder Jason Holder is unavailable for selection as CWI has granted his request for a period of rest and recovery. He will therefore miss Bangladesh's all-format tour of the West Indies. Batter Tagenarine Chanderpaul and fast bowler Shermon Lewis have been selected as reserves.
The Selection Panel also named the CWI President's XI to face the visitors in a three-day warm-up match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua between June 10 and June 12. The team will be captained by allrounder Yannic Cariah.
The tour will begin with Test matches and the first Test starting on June 16 followed by the second one on June 24. Three T20s are set for July 2, 3 and 7 after which three ODIs will be held on July 10, 13 and 16.

TEST SQUAD
Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice Captain), Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas, Reserves, Tagernarine Chanderpaul, Shermon Lewis.
CWI President's XI
Yannic Cariah (Captain), Colin Archibal, Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Bryan Charles, Roston Chase, Tevin Imlach, Jeremiah Louis, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley, Jeremy Solozano, Jomel Warrican.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Liverpool confirm Origi, Karius to leave Anfield
Platini was worth a million, Blatter tells court
Paris police chief admits security 'failure' at European final
France tried to 'deflect blame' over Champions League chaos: Liverpool mayor
Leach retains England place for 2nd Test against New Zealand
Pakistan quick Hasnain to play in Hundred after action cleared
BKSP Green, Police Archery Club emerge champions in Bangladesh League
Record beckons Tamim amid T20 quandary


Latest News
Youth crushed under train while listening song with headphone
DU 'Ka' unit admission test begins, 62 fight for each seat
Primary teacher recruitment: 2nd phase results published
Immediate response if Kiev uses long-range systems against Russia: Envoy
Rabab Fatima appointed UN under-secretary general
Budget FY23: Lower allocation for key mega projects worries FICCI
Putin compares his actions to Peter the Great's conquests
Laundered money to be legalized by 7-15 pc tax
Govt allocate Tk 1,282 crore for Youth and Sports Ministry
Home Ministry gets Tk 1893 more to spend than current fiscal
Most Read News
Two BJP leaders sued over derogatory remarks
Laundered money to be legalized by 7-15 pc tax
High prices of daily commodities and commoners’ sufferings
Over 1,000 monkeypox cases reported to WHO
Key east Ukraine city is largely under Russian control: Zelensky
Arctic Council's decision without Russia will be illegal: Envoy
Crocodile tears for democracy
UN elects new council members including Japan, Switzerland
Modric extends Real Madrid contract for another season
Harun's bail plea rejected, case file summoned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft