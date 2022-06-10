

Three uncapped in West Indies squad for 1st Test

The uncapped players are wicketkeeper batter Devon Thomas, left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie and fast bowler Anderson Phillip. Thomas played 21 ODIs and four T20i matches under Caribbean cap while Motie has so far played one T20i and was a reserve for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates last year. Phillip on the contrary, featured in three ODIs, including last week's 3-0 Series win against the Netherlands and is in the ODI squad for the ongoing ODI Series in Pakistan, who was in the squad for Test series against England, but has not made his debut to date.

The Test squad also includes left-handed allrounder Raymon Reifer who has one match on his record.

Experienced fast bowler Kemar Roach is to undergo a fitness assessment as he recovers from an injury sustained in the English County Championship with Surrey. If he is passed fit, he will be included as the 13th player in the Test squad.

Allrounder Jason Holder is unavailable for selection as CWI has granted his request for a period of rest and recovery. He will therefore miss Bangladesh's all-format tour of the West Indies. Batter Tagenarine Chanderpaul and fast bowler Shermon Lewis have been selected as reserves.

The Selection Panel also named the CWI President's XI to face the visitors in a three-day warm-up match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua between June 10 and June 12. The team will be captained by allrounder Yannic Cariah.

The tour will begin with Test matches and the first Test starting on June 16 followed by the second one on June 24. Three T20s are set for July 2, 3 and 7 after which three ODIs will be held on July 10, 13 and 16.



TEST SQUAD

Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice Captain), Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas, Reserves, Tagernarine Chanderpaul, Shermon Lewis.

CWI President's XI

Yannic Cariah (Captain), Colin Archibal, Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Bryan Charles, Roston Chase, Tevin Imlach, Jeremiah Louis, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley, Jeremy Solozano, Jomel Warrican.











