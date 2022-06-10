

IBBL signs MoU with BRB Hospital

J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director of the Bank and Dr. Md. Monsur Ali, Director of BRB Hospital signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of respective organizations at Hospital building recently.

Md. Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Executive Vice President of IBBL, Mofizur Rahman, Director of BRB Group along with officials of both the institutions were present on the occasion. Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) signed an agreement with BRB Hospital regarding corporate facilities. Under this agreement, cardholders of Islami Bank and the Bank's officials and their family members will enjoy upto 25pc discount facilities from the Hospital, says a press release.