

Sonali Bank holds workshop on 4IR for high officials

Sonali Bank Ltd CEO and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan inaugurated the workshop as chief guest while Mofiz Uddin Ahamed, Additional Secretary and Chief Innovation Officer of Financial Institution Division under Ministry of Finance and Professor Dr. Hafiz Md. Hasan Babu, Dean, Faculty of Engenering and Teachnology ,University of Dhaka conducted the workshop as special guest.

Deputy Managing Directors of Sonali Bank Limited Md. Murshedul Kabir, Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Md. Mazibur Rahman, Sanchia Binte Ali and Md. Quamruzzaman Khan, General Managers and Deputy General Managers of Head Office were participated in the workshop. The workshop focused on how banking sectors specially Sonali Bank will face the challenges and implement the 4th Industrial Revolution.





Sonali Bank Ltd organized a daylong workshop for its high officials "Digital Bangladesh in the era of 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR)" held at the Bank's Head Office conference room on Thursday, says a press release.Sonali Bank Ltd CEO and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan inaugurated the workshop as chief guest while Mofiz Uddin Ahamed, Additional Secretary and Chief Innovation Officer of Financial Institution Division under Ministry of Finance and Professor Dr. Hafiz Md. Hasan Babu, Dean, Faculty of Engenering and Teachnology ,University of Dhaka conducted the workshop as special guest.Deputy Managing Directors of Sonali Bank Limited Md. Murshedul Kabir, Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Md. Mazibur Rahman, Sanchia Binte Ali and Md. Quamruzzaman Khan, General Managers and Deputy General Managers of Head Office were participated in the workshop. The workshop focused on how banking sectors specially Sonali Bank will face the challenges and implement the 4th Industrial Revolution.