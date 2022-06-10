Video
Friday, 10 June, 2022
BANKING EVENTS

Padma Bank launches centralized bond management

Published : Friday, 10 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Padma Bank launches centralized bond management. Managing Director             and CEO of the bank Tarek Reaz Khan inaugurated the launching ceremony on Wednesday.
Another milestone is achieved by Padma Bank towards the journey of Centralization and Transformation. This time the fourth generation bank has launched Centralized Bond Management. Government Sanchayapatra can now be purchased and encashed from any branch of Padma Bank, says a press release.
Padma Bank's centralization transformation is being carried out under the supervision of newly appointed Managing Director and CEO Tarek Reaz Khan. The journey started with centralized clearing in May 2022. The event took place at Padma Bank's Gulsahn Head Office.
Addressing the audience, Tarek Reaz said, "The transformation revolution          has started in Padma Bank. From now on, everything will be kept under strict surveillance and the customer will be given maximum comfort and security during transaction. Now customers will be able to purchase and encash Sanchayapatra from any branch of Padma Bank without any hassle. A new department has been set up for this purpose which will monitor the bond transactions meticulously".
Five-years Bangladesh Sanchayapatra, Three-months profit basis Sanchayapatra, Poribar Sanchayapatra and Pensioner Sanchayapatra can be purchased from Padma Bank. Wage Earner Development Bond (WEDB), US Dollar Investment Bond (DIB), US Dollar Premium Bond (DPB) will be added soon.
Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Zabed Amin, SEVP and Head of Corporate Liability Marketing Sabbir Mohammad Sayem, SEVP and CHRO M Ahsan Ullah Khan and SEVP and Head of RAMD and Law Feroze Alam, EVP and Head of Operations Syed Towhid Hossain, Head of Centralized Bond Management Md. Mahfuj Jalal Nasim and other senior officials were present at the ceremony.


