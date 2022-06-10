Thai railway market back on track post-pandemic

June 9: A train bell rouses a Thai grandmother dozing in her fruit and flower stall, sending her rushing to fold in her awning before the locomotive slowly rumbles past, so close it almost touches her wares.

Six times a day at the Mae Klong Railway Market, local customers and foreign tourists scramble into nooks and crannies while vendors calmly move their woven baskets of goods away from the tracks and close their umbrellas to make way.

Hundreds of stallholders carve out a living along this 500-metre stretch of railway in Samut Songkhram, 80 kilometres (50 miles) west of Bangkok, selling everything from fresh produce to live turtles to clothes and souvenirs.

"Even though it looks risky and dangerous, it's not dangerous at all," said fruit and vegetable vendor Samorn Armasiri.

Her family has run a stall in the bazaar -- nicknamed in Thai "talad rom hup", or the umbrella-pull-down market -- for five decades, and she's never witnessed an accident. -AFP













