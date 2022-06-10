

Bangladesh national budget chronology

The size of the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the next fiscal year (2022-2023) has been finalized at Taka 2,46,066 crore.

It was the country's 51th budget and the 23nd of the Awami League government in five terms.

According to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BSS), the following is the chronology of national budget given along with the size of the Annual Development Programme (ADP).







Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal unveiled Tk 6,78,064 crore national budget for 2022-23 fiscal year in the parliament on Thursday.The size of the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the next fiscal year (2022-2023) has been finalized at Taka 2,46,066 crore.It was the country's 51th budget and the 23nd of the Awami League government in five terms.According to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BSS), the following is the chronology of national budget given along with the size of the Annual Development Programme (ADP).