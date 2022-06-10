Video
Friday, 10 June, 2022, 11:32 AM
Home Business

EBL-DSE Visa co-brand credit card launched

Published : Friday, 10 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

EBL-DSE Visa co-brand credit card launched

EBL-DSE Visa co-brand credit card launched

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) one of the leading commercial banks in Bangladesh, has launched co-brand credit card with Dhaka Stock Exchange(DSE) in association with Visa.
This EBL-DSE Visa co-brand credit card is exclusively designed for the employees of DSE and its trading right entitlement certificate (TREC) holder companies.
The co-brand credit card was jointly unveiled by Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL and Md. Eunusur Rahman, Chairman of Dhaka Stock Exchange at the Dhaka Stock Exchange Head Office in the city on Wednesday in presence of Tarique Amin Bhuiyan, Managing Director of DSE, says a press release.
Ali Reza Iftekhar said, "The association with DSE is something special.  I believe the EBL-DSE Visa Co-brand Credit Card will successfully provide different stakeholders of DSE access into payment platform, which is not just a credit card facility ensuring seamless transactions locally and globally."
Thanking EBL for the co-brand card initiative with DSE, Md. Eunusur Rahman, Chairman of DSE said, "This is indeed a great initiative and it will help increase brand image of DSE."
Richard D Rozario, President DSE Brokers Association of Bangladesh; Soumya Basu, Country Director, Visa Bangladesh; Siraj Siddiquey, Director-Products and Solutions, South Asia, Visa; M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking, Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, Head of Digital Financial Services, Ziaul Karim, Head of Communications  and External Affairs, EBL were present during the launching ceremony.
Apart from regular features and benefits, the cardholders will enjoy special benefits and offers of co-brand programs from EBL. This dual currency co-brand Visa credit card can be used for seamless cross-border transactions as well. The cardholders will also receive regular discounts and other offers at numerous offline and online merchants partnered with EBL.


