Integrated financial transaction stressed to expedite further dev

Speakers at a webinar said that an integrated financial transaction system is the key to ensuring further development of the country's economy.

They said that an integrated financial transaction system is needed to expedite the further development of the country's economy.

The speakers came up with such view at a webinar on "Political Economy of Currency Devaluation in the Developing Countries: Comparative Practices and the Bangladesh Story" organized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) held recently.

Former Bangladesh Bank Governor Dr Atiur Rahman spoke at the webinar as the chief guest while the research director of Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Dr. Khondaker Golam Moazzem spoke as a special guest.

ICAB President Md Shahadat Hossain delivered the address of welcome, said a press release on Wednesday.

In his address, Dr Atiur Rahman said that the government needs to be very cautious about imports of different items to save the foreign currency reserves.

"Government may impose more taxes on import of various luxurious items in order to discourage the import. We need to reduce the number of luxury projects which do not yield direct employment and investment," he added.

The former central bank governor also said that if emphasis could be given on the local production of items that are being used for export products like RMG, then $10 to $15 billion could be saved per year.

He also opined that only by improving the services industry especially the freight industry, thousands of dollars required for payments in shipments from Bangladesh could be saved.

Research Director of CPD Dr. Khondaker Golam Moazzem said because of lack of integrated financial transaction system, there are a lot of anomalies and gaps for which the benefits are being taken by the vested quarters and the organizations.

"We observed that some of financial systems of the country are integrated. ICAB and NBR signed an agreement and thereby financial reporting is being cross checked. That is a very positive initiative and it will help to reduce the number of false financial statements and ultimately would bring more financial transparency in the financial systems" he added.

Dr Moazzem suggested that further integration is required between the NBR and the commercial banks as well as foreign exchange dealers to reduce the financial corruption.

Adeeb Hossain Khan, council member and former president, ICAB and senior partner, Rahman Rahman Huq, Chartered Accountants, moderated the session.

Dr. Jamaluddin Ahmed, former president, ICAB and chairman, Emerging Credit Rating Ltd presented the keynote paper. Manzur Ahmed, advisor, the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and Dr. M Abu Eusuf, executive director, Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID), Bangladesh were the panel speakers.

ICAB President Md. Shahadat Hossain said that the currency market of the country has become jittery and the central bank was forced to devalue Taka several times after a big depreciation in January.

"This latest forex crunch will put further pressure on the country's forex reserve, it will impact the country's economy and prices of commodity and foods in particular," he added. -BSS





















