

BD envoy to UK meets FBCCI President

The Envoy said that during the post-Brexit era, the UK faces supply chain disruption and this is the high time to enter into the UK market supply chain.

They also discussed the prospects and challenges to boost up the bilateral trade and economic ties between Bangladesh and the UK.

Senior Vice-President of FBCCI Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Vice Presidents M A Momen, Md. Amin Helaly, Mr. Md. Habib Ullah Dawn and M. A Razzak Khan, Directors and Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque were also present at the courtesy call.

The High Commissioner also visited the Mujib Corner at FBCCI and signed in the visitor's book of the Corner.















