BD envoy to UK meets FBCCI President

Published : Friday, 10 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Business Desk

High Commissioner of Bangladesh to the United Kingdom Saida Muna Tasneem paid a courtesy call on the President of FBCCI Md. Jashim Uddin at FBCCI ICON on Wednesday, says a press release.
The Envoy said that during the post-Brexit era, the UK faces supply chain disruption and this is the high time to enter into the UK market supply chain.
They also discussed the prospects and challenges to boost up the bilateral trade and economic ties between Bangladesh and the UK.
Senior Vice-President of FBCCI Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Vice Presidents M A Momen, Md. Amin Helaly, Mr. Md. Habib Ullah Dawn and M. A Razzak Khan, Directors and Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque were also present at the courtesy call.
The High Commissioner also visited the Mujib Corner at FBCCI and signed in the visitor's book of the Corner.


