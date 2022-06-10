Video
Friday, 10 June, 2022, 11:32 AM
Rakuten, Mineski launch mgames chatbot on Viber

Published : Friday, 10 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Desk

Rakuten Viber, in partnership with Mineski Global, has recently introduced the 'mgames chatbot' consisting of exciting and easy-to-play games to bring hyper-casual gaming to a whole new level.
Viber users across the Asia Pacific will now have free and easy access to 70 hyper-casual games through the mgames chatbot on the platform, with new games to be introduced every month.
mgames is a casual gaming platform created by Mineski Global, offering an extensive range of games that are easy to play and navigate in terms of game mechanics and design.
"We are excited about our collaboration with Mineski Global in integrating hyper-casual games into our platform for different segments of users," says David Tse, Senior Director, Rakuten Viber. "We are not just launching games in Viber, we are building a community of hyper-casual gamers, giving our users another way of interaction and communication through the fun of games."
With a wide library of options, there are games for all ages and types of users- from incredible word masters, to thrill-seekers, to fantastic puzzle solvers, to competitive racers and even to just happy-go-lucky screen tappers. These interactive hyper casual games allow users to compete for rewards and leaderboards while playing with their Viber network. Users can also create their own private lobbies and have a fun time with their friends and family on the platform.
"The social aspect of gaming is often overlooked, but we believe that it creates one of the strongest reward loops that incentivize consumer behavior. For instance, mgames on Viber has private lobbies so users can host friendly competitions with their family and friends. This and other features are novelties that will make your messaging app experience more dynamic," says Ronald Robins, Mineski's Chief Executive Officer.
During the media launch of mgames chatbot on Viber held in Mandaluyong City, members of the Philippine media experienced great fun of community gaming as they competed for exciting prizes.


« PreviousNext »

