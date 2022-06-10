Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 June, 2022, 11:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

GP, NEG sign MoU on Philip Kotler’s book

Published : Friday, 10 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

GP, NEG sign MoU on Philip Kotler’s book

GP, NEG sign MoU on Philip Kotler’s book

Telecom operator Grameenphone and Northern Education Group (NEG), country partner of Kotler Impact, recently signed a memorandum of understanding on the textbook "Essentials of Modern Marketing" by Professor Philip Kotler and his associates - to be written and published in 2022.
The book will illustrate Grameenphone's success in Bangladesh in the local edition to inspire new era marketers to take inspiration from the entrepreneurial mindset and social impact of the company.
At the signing ceremony in the Dhaka, Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman said, "With the ongoing technological advancement in the country, the digital lifestyle of the people is evolving. MyGP understands the increasing digital needs of the people and has played a pivotal role in supporting digital inclusion and enabling digital advancement."
"It gives us immense joy to have our flagship app featured in Philip Kotler's book. We hope the journey of MyGP inspires new era marketers."
The MyGP case study presented in Essentials of Modern Marketing is expected to benefit thousands of graduates and undergraduate students, professionals, practitioners, and executives in Bangladesh and other countries in South Asia academically and intellectually.
The book will have printed copies and also be available on Amazon.com in 2022.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL signs MoU with BRB Hospital
Sonali Bank holds workshop on 4IR for high officials
Padma Bank launches centralized bond management
Thai railway market back on track post-pandemic
Iraq approves $17b to pay Iran gas debt and buy grain
EU lawmakers pass ban on new petrol, diesel cars by 2035
IMF, Argentina reach staff-level deal, unlocking on $4.03b
Bangladesh national budget chronology


Latest News
Youth crushed under train while listening song with headphone
DU 'Ka' unit admission test begins, 62 fight for each seat
Primary teacher recruitment: 2nd phase results published
Immediate response if Kiev uses long-range systems against Russia: Envoy
Rabab Fatima appointed UN under-secretary general
Budget FY23: Lower allocation for key mega projects worries FICCI
Putin compares his actions to Peter the Great's conquests
Laundered money to be legalized by 7-15 pc tax
Govt allocate Tk 1,282 crore for Youth and Sports Ministry
Home Ministry gets Tk 1893 more to spend than current fiscal
Most Read News
Two BJP leaders sued over derogatory remarks
Laundered money to be legalized by 7-15 pc tax
High prices of daily commodities and commoners’ sufferings
Key east Ukraine city is largely under Russian control: Zelensky
Over 1,000 monkeypox cases reported to WHO
Crocodile tears for democracy
Arctic Council's decision without Russia will be illegal: Envoy
UN elects new council members including Japan, Switzerland
Modric extends Real Madrid contract for another season
Harun's bail plea rejected, case file summoned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft