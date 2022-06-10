

GP, NEG sign MoU on Philip Kotler’s book

The book will illustrate Grameenphone's success in Bangladesh in the local edition to inspire new era marketers to take inspiration from the entrepreneurial mindset and social impact of the company.

At the signing ceremony in the Dhaka, Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman said, "With the ongoing technological advancement in the country, the digital lifestyle of the people is evolving. MyGP understands the increasing digital needs of the people and has played a pivotal role in supporting digital inclusion and enabling digital advancement."

"It gives us immense joy to have our flagship app featured in Philip Kotler's book. We hope the journey of MyGP inspires new era marketers."

The MyGP case study presented in Essentials of Modern Marketing is expected to benefit thousands of graduates and undergraduate students, professionals, practitioners, and executives in Bangladesh and other countries in South Asia academically and intellectually.

The book will have printed copies and also be available on Amazon.com in 2022. -UNB











