Permanent, proper rawhide management underscored

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said a permanent action plan should be taken to ensure proper management and fair prices of rawhide.

"We have to think anew about the leather industry. A permanent action plan should be taken to ensure proper management and fair prices of rawhide. The full development of such a large and promising industry is not possible with Eid-centric activities alone," he said.

The minister said this while virtually presiding over the 5th meeting of the "Task Force on Recommendation for Development of Leather Industry and Preparation of Action Plan" on Wednesday, said a press release.

Among others, Commerce Minister Tiup Munshi, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder, Senior Secretary of the Commerce Ministry Tapan Kanti Gosh, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed and Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana joined the meeting.

Tipu Munshi said the Ministry of Commerce is cooperating in every possible way to develop the leather industry and increase exports.

The Ministry of Commerce has taken necessary steps ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha 2022, he added.
















