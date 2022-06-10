Video
NESCO bill payment though upay

Published : Friday, 10 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Desk

Mobile financial service provider upay has signed an agreement with Northern Electricity Supply Company Limited (NESCO), facilitating around 17 lakh customers to pay their electricity bills through upay.
Rezaul Hossain, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of upay, and Zakiul Islam, Managing Director of NESCO, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations recently at the NESCO head office in the city, says a press release.   
The NESCO customers, from now on, can pay both the prepaid and postpaid bills from their upay accounts 27/4, sitting in the comfort of their homes. Moreover, the customers do not have to pay any service charges to avail of the bill payment service. They can pay the bill by using the upay app or dialing USSD *268#.
Among others, Shakib Altaf, Deputy Director, Hasan Mohammad Zahid, Assistant Director, Mohammad Mockbul Hosin Bhiuya, DGM, and Md Mahfuzur Rahman, Account Manager of upay and Amdadul Hoque, Deputy Company Secretary, Md ImrulKayes, Assistant Manager (HR & Admin), and other senior officials of NESCO were present at the signing ceremony held at the NSCO office in the city.
Currently, customers of PalliBidyut, DPDC, DESCO, and some other utility services can pay bills through upay.
upay, a subsidiary of United Commercial Bank, launched its operation in March 2021. upay customers enjoy a range of services, including fund transfer, utility bill payment, merchant payment, airtime recharge, traffic-fine payment, Indian visa fee payment, receiving inward remittances, salary and government social safety net, and other value-added financial services. Since its launching, the company has acquired around 50 lakhs customers. upay has more than one lakh agent points across the country.


