China exports rebound in May as virus controls ease

BEIJING, June 9: China's exports rebounded strongly in May, data showed Thursday, with factories restarting and supply chains untangling as Shanghai slowly emerged from a gruelling Covid lockdown.

The economic hub started going under a lockdown in late March and most of its 25 million residents were confined to their homes for around two months as China persists with its zero-Covid strategy.

Strict movement restrictions in multiple cities -- sometimes over just handfuls of cases -- kept consumers at home and battered the economy, dragging retail sales, factory output and export growth to their lowest levels in about two years.

But as curbs began to ease, overseas shipments from the world's second-biggest economy bounced back 16.9 percent on-year in May, up from 3.9 percent in April, according to customs data released on Thursday. -AFP

























