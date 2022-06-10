Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 June, 2022, 11:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Workshop on 3PL Cold Storage held

Published : Friday, 10 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

A day-long workshop on cold storage and logistic services for agriculture was held at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) complex on Wednesday.
The international trade association for the temperature-controlled supply chain industry- The Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA) and LixCap jointly organized the workshop on "Opportunities to Develop 3PL(Third-party logistics) Cold Storage in Bangladesh" , said a press release.
The GCCA has identified market opportunities for investment in cold storage at key air and maritime trading hubs in Bangladesh.
Third-party temperature-controlled logistics (TCL) services and cold storage facilities contribute positively to the preservation and mobilization of perishable products.
If such services and facilities are situated and operate near airports, seaports, and land border crossings, it can help maintain an "unbroken cold chain" that keeps food safe, prevents product losses and wastage for traders, and ensure food is available and at a stable price.
For ports, third-party TCL allows products to flow continuously, reducing the risk of cargo bottlenecks and attracting more clients.
This leads to less congestions, smoother port operations and more business for the country.
Based on 2020 data analyzed by LixCap, Bangladesh imports over USD 460 million of fruits and vegetables and about USD 350 million in other products requiring TCL services (2020 data).
Most importantly among the products needing cold chain, are potatoes, pharmaceuticals and vaccines.
To build market awareness in the sector, GCCA and LixCap hosted this workshop with leaders in different food industries such as meat and fish producers and sellers, producers and distributors of frozen food products, exporters and importers.
Chairman of the International Association of Refrigerated Warehouses of GCCA Manuel Cabrera-Kabana said, "I have been meeting with a variety of current and potential stakeholders in TCL and it is clear that the lack of cold chain systems in the country reduces the efficiency of business operations.
With adequate third-party cold chain systems, including storage, transport, and value-added services, companies across the value chain can operate more efficiently, reduce logistics costs, and increase competitiveness of Bangladesh, he added.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL signs MoU with BRB Hospital
Sonali Bank holds workshop on 4IR for high officials
Padma Bank launches centralized bond management
Thai railway market back on track post-pandemic
Iraq approves $17b to pay Iran gas debt and buy grain
EU lawmakers pass ban on new petrol, diesel cars by 2035
IMF, Argentina reach staff-level deal, unlocking on $4.03b
Bangladesh national budget chronology


Latest News
Youth crushed under train while listening song with headphone
DU 'Ka' unit admission test begins, 62 fight for each seat
Primary teacher recruitment: 2nd phase results published
Immediate response if Kiev uses long-range systems against Russia: Envoy
Rabab Fatima appointed UN under-secretary general
Budget FY23: Lower allocation for key mega projects worries FICCI
Putin compares his actions to Peter the Great's conquests
Laundered money to be legalized by 7-15 pc tax
Govt allocate Tk 1,282 crore for Youth and Sports Ministry
Home Ministry gets Tk 1893 more to spend than current fiscal
Most Read News
Two BJP leaders sued over derogatory remarks
Laundered money to be legalized by 7-15 pc tax
High prices of daily commodities and commoners’ sufferings
Key east Ukraine city is largely under Russian control: Zelensky
Over 1,000 monkeypox cases reported to WHO
Crocodile tears for democracy
Arctic Council's decision without Russia will be illegal: Envoy
UN elects new council members including Japan, Switzerland
Modric extends Real Madrid contract for another season
Harun's bail plea rejected, case file summoned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft