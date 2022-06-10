Workshop on 3PL Cold Storage held

A day-long workshop on cold storage and logistic services for agriculture was held at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) complex on Wednesday.

The international trade association for the temperature-controlled supply chain industry- The Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA) and LixCap jointly organized the workshop on "Opportunities to Develop 3PL(Third-party logistics) Cold Storage in Bangladesh" , said a press release.

The GCCA has identified market opportunities for investment in cold storage at key air and maritime trading hubs in Bangladesh.

Third-party temperature-controlled logistics (TCL) services and cold storage facilities contribute positively to the preservation and mobilization of perishable products.

If such services and facilities are situated and operate near airports, seaports, and land border crossings, it can help maintain an "unbroken cold chain" that keeps food safe, prevents product losses and wastage for traders, and ensure food is available and at a stable price.

For ports, third-party TCL allows products to flow continuously, reducing the risk of cargo bottlenecks and attracting more clients.

This leads to less congestions, smoother port operations and more business for the country.

Based on 2020 data analyzed by LixCap, Bangladesh imports over USD 460 million of fruits and vegetables and about USD 350 million in other products requiring TCL services (2020 data).

Most importantly among the products needing cold chain, are potatoes, pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

To build market awareness in the sector, GCCA and LixCap hosted this workshop with leaders in different food industries such as meat and fish producers and sellers, producers and distributors of frozen food products, exporters and importers.

Chairman of the International Association of Refrigerated Warehouses of GCCA Manuel Cabrera-Kabana said, "I have been meeting with a variety of current and potential stakeholders in TCL and it is clear that the lack of cold chain systems in the country reduces the efficiency of business operations.

With adequate third-party cold chain systems, including storage, transport, and value-added services, companies across the value chain can operate more efficiently, reduce logistics costs, and increase competitiveness of Bangladesh, he added. -BSS























