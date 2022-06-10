BB to conduct feasibility study on bitcoin

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal Thursday said Bangladesh Bank (BB) will conduct a feasibility study on the possibility of introducing Central Bank Digital Currency (CDBC) or bitcoin in Bangladesh.

"As the risky use of virtual currencies such as Crypto Currencies continues to grow worldwide, many central banks around the world are working to launch digital versions of their currencies as an alternative to Crypto Currencies," he said.

The minister said this while placing the proposed national budget for FY23 in the parliament.

He said the main purpose of launching CDBC is to facilitate currency in virtual transactions and to encourage startups and e-commerce businesses.

As a result of the time-befitting steps of the present government, the coverage of the internet and e-commerce in the country has increased tremendously, he added.







