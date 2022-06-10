

PPPA holds workshop for banking, non banking professionals

Earlier in October 2020 PPP Authority signed an MOU with 15 Banks and Non-Banking financial institutions to ensure PPP project finance. Muhammad Ibrahim, CEO of PPP Authority presented the PPP overview in the inaugural session. Following sessions were conducted by Nafiul Hasan DG-1, Prime Minister's Office, Dr. Najmus Sayadat Joint Secretary, Finance Division and Mr. ABM Sertajur Rahman Superintending Engineer Road and Highways Department. In the sessions they have discussed on PPP Act 2015, Procurement Guidelines for PPP Projects, 2018 and related rules and guidelines.

Md. Abul Bashar, Director General, PPP Authority has briefed about PPP Financing Partnership and Upcoming PPP Projects for funding. Representative from Prime Bank Limited, HSBC, NDB Capital LTD, Industrial and Infrastructure Development Finance Co LTD, Southeast bank LTD, Midland Bank LTD, Lankan Alliance Finance LTD, The City Bank LTD, Brac EPL Investment LTD, Riverstone Capital LTD, UCB Investment LTD, Mutual Trust Bank LTD, Standard Charted Bank, Eastern Bank LTD and Prime Bank Investment LTD attended the workshop.

















The Public Private Partnership Authority, Prime Minister's Office organized a workshop titled "Engagement of Banks and Non-Banking Financial Institutions in PPP Project Financing" with the participation of Banking and Non-Banking financial professionals at the conference Hall, PPP Authority on Thursday.Earlier in October 2020 PPP Authority signed an MOU with 15 Banks and Non-Banking financial institutions to ensure PPP project finance. Muhammad Ibrahim, CEO of PPP Authority presented the PPP overview in the inaugural session. Following sessions were conducted by Nafiul Hasan DG-1, Prime Minister's Office, Dr. Najmus Sayadat Joint Secretary, Finance Division and Mr. ABM Sertajur Rahman Superintending Engineer Road and Highways Department. In the sessions they have discussed on PPP Act 2015, Procurement Guidelines for PPP Projects, 2018 and related rules and guidelines.Md. Abul Bashar, Director General, PPP Authority has briefed about PPP Financing Partnership and Upcoming PPP Projects for funding. Representative from Prime Bank Limited, HSBC, NDB Capital LTD, Industrial and Infrastructure Development Finance Co LTD, Southeast bank LTD, Midland Bank LTD, Lankan Alliance Finance LTD, The City Bank LTD, Brac EPL Investment LTD, Riverstone Capital LTD, UCB Investment LTD, Mutual Trust Bank LTD, Standard Charted Bank, Eastern Bank LTD and Prime Bank Investment LTD attended the workshop.