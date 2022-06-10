5.0m low-income families to get food assistance

Five million low-income households will get food assistance of 30 kg of rice each month at the rate of Tk15 per kilogramme.

The assistance will be given in the lean seasons- September, October and November and March and April, said Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said while proposing Tk 6.78 trillion national budget in the parliament on Thursday.

The national budget gives priority to enhancing food production and supply chain management of food items to keep the domestic commodity market stable, said the minister.

The global food production, procurement, storage and the entire supply chain including agricultural marketing systems faced unprecedented challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic, said the minister.

Despite the crisis arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, Bangladesh is able to keep the production of agriculture uninterrupted in the country and achieve food and nutrition security thanks to the very timely initiatives of the government, he added.

The government is distributing 500,000 tonnes of rice and 509,000 tonnes of wheat flour in the current FY22 and this programme will continue in FY23.















