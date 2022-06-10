Scope to whiten money thru stocks market to be abolished : Kamal



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal placing the national budget for the upcoming financial year (2022-23) in the parliament on Thursday.

He made the recommendation while placing Tk 6.78 trillion budget for the next fiscal year 2022-23 in the parliament on Thursday.

Last year, the government had extended time to whiten undisclosed income through stocks and ensured that no authority will raise question about the source of the fund. Tax for whitening of black money was increased to 25 per cent from the previous 10 per cent and levied extra 5 per cent penalty tax on the amount of the 25 per cent tax.

Along with the tax, a condition was given that the investment will have to be kept in the stock market for at least a year.

The government has been continuing the provision of whitening money in the stock market for several years, but it failed to attract any big fund yet and leave any impact on the liquidity of the market, said Md Moniruzzaman, managing director of IDLC Investments, a leading merchant bank.

"On the other hand, I do not support such money whitening opportunity in principle," he added.

In 2020-21 fiscal year, Tk 282 crore was whitened by means of investments in the stock market by paying a 10 per cent tax and the exchequer got around Tk 28 crore as tax against this investment.

















