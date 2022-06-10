Prices of mobile handsets to increase

The price of the handsets will go up as the government proposed 5 per cent value-added tax on mobile handset sales in the budget for the next fiscal year 2022-23.

"I propose to withdraw the existing 5 percent VAT exemption at trading stage of mobile phone sets," said Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said in the parliament on Thursday while placing Tk6.78 trillion budget for the next fiscal year.

Presently, there is about 58 per cent tax on smartphone imports, whereas the tax on the locally assembled and manufactured handsets varies from 3 per cent to 27 per cent.

The number of locally manufactured and imported handsets was 4.12 crore in 2020-21.























