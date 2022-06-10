Video
Home Business

Tipu urges Australian investors to invest in economic zones of BD

Published : Friday, 10 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 234

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi urged the Australian investors to invest in Bangladesh's economic zones.
"At this moment, Bangladesh is a very attractive place for making investment.
Under the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the work of establishing 100 special economic zones in different parts of the country is progressing fast while the  work of many economic zones is now at final stage." he said.
The Commerce Minister made such comments when the High Commissioner of Australia to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer met him at his official residence Wednesday, said a press release.
Tipu said that government is currently providing special facilities to investors. "Australian investors will be benefitted if they invest here now," he added.
Highlighting the bilateral trade figures, he said that during the Covid-19 period, Bangladesh exported goods worth $834.05 million to Australia in the last fiscal year 2020-21, while Bangladesh imported goods worth $750.26 million. "So, it is possible to further increase Bangladesh's exports to Australia."
The Australian High Commissioner said that the development of Bangladesh is now visible. Australia is keen to increase trade and investment with Bangladesh, added the envoy.
"There is an opportunity to work for the development of energy and communication system in Bangladesh. To increase investment and trade with Bangladesh, businessmen of both the countries should be motivated to boost bilateral trade. Businessmen and investors of both the countries can select the potential investment sectors by visiting the two countries," added Jeremy.
Besides, Finland's non-resident Ambassador to Bangladesh Ritva Koukku-Ronde also met with the commerce minister at his official residence.
Tipu called upon the Finish ambassador to invest in Bangladesh's telecommunication, renewable energy, digital health and technology sectors.
In response, the Finish Ambassador said that Finland is also interested to invest in all of these sectors.
She also lauded highly the development of Bangladesh and said that Bangladesh is developing fast. "Finland is happy to see the development of Bangladesh."    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

