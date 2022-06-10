Rich people to give more excise duty on bank balance

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal proposed a 25 per cent increase in the excise duty on bank balance over Tk 5 crore at any time of the year.

He made the proposal while placing Tk 6.78 trillion nati0onal budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 in the parliament on Thursday.

From the 2022-23 fiscal year, the excise duty will be Tk 50,000, up from the previous Tk 40,000, on accounts with such balance.

There were 165,951 bank accounts with a balance of Tk 1 crore and Tk 5 crore in debit or credit at the end of last year, according to the Bangladesh Bank. And there were 54,219 accounts with balance over Tk 5 crore last year.

Bank accounts are the biggest source of excise duty, which saw the second-highest growth in collection in the first 10 months of the fiscal year, according to data from the National Board of Revenue.

Between July last year and April this year, Tk 2,811.6 crore was collected as excise duty, up 23.6 percent year-on-year. The NBR is hoping to collect Tk 3,685.7 crore in excise duty this fiscal year.







