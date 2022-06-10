Focus on crisis management, priority fixing : AmCham

The American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) in its instant budget response suggested for taking few measures in the proposed national budget for the financial year 2022-23 (FY23).

The association press statement signed by its President Syed Ershad Ahmed says, Bangladesh is poised to prepare itself for post-pandemic recovery strategy as well as keeping up the momentum for the economy returning to double-digit growth amidst unpredictability of the geopolitical environment.

"We recommended to tackle the twin challenges focusing on crisis management, prioritizing expenditures and Foreign Exchange Reserve, inflation control, infrastructure developments to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) as well as private sector, policy assistance and continuity to emphasize on key procedural matters in several sectors."

It states that since food safety ensures a moderate inflation amidst global phenomenon, we expect agriculture sector to receive more incentives ensuring unchanged food production. We would appreciate more price reduction of agricultural equipment and hybrid vehicle.

On foreign exchange reserve the AmCham press statement said, "No significant economic growth is conceivable without a sustained foreign exchange reserve growth. Hence, instead of gross import ban, we should speed up the foreign-funded projects' implementation and reconsider own funded projects having a sizeable import component."

"Employment Generation & Social Safety: Since informal sector employs more than 85 per cent of the workforce, the government should increase allocation to these sectors including women & youth-led micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), innovation and start-ups to counter poverty and income inequality by establishing a robust social safety net system," it states.

The press statement also recommended for fund allocation automation and contemporary regulations in the National Board of Revenue and focus more on expanding tax net, introducing the e-payment and e-TDS system and Digital Payments incentives to ensure accountability and transparency throughout the process.

The AmCham appreciated the reduction of corporate tax; however, it requests the government to continue gradual reduction days ahead and that AIT adjustment and VAT should be withdrawn from industrial raw materials' import to enhance domestic production capacity. The association press statement also suggests for more budgetary allocations in climate vulnerability and green economy and it suggests for taking measures for effective logistics system through effective modernization.











