Tourism industry gets Tk 1,000cr as incentive

The government has declared an incentive package amounting to Tk1,000 crore for the tourism industry, to help it recover from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal made the announcement while reading out the proposals for the 2022-2023 fiscal year in parliament on Thursday.

Besides, the government has taken steps to set up Sabrang Tourism Park, Naf Tourism Park, and Sonadia Eco-Tourism Park in Cox's Bazar district with international standards accommodation and recreational facilities to enrich the tourism sector.

"To achieve economic prosperity through the development and growth of tourism, steps are being taken for the physical infrastructure development and beautification of the tourist areas of different districts and upazilas by branding 36 districts having tourism potential," said Kamal.

Documentaries and television commercials are being prepared featuring Bangabandhu's contribution to the development of the tourism industry and for the preservation of the attractive spots where there are precious memories of the Liberation War, he added.











