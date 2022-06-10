Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 June, 2022, 11:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Remittance growth falls this FY

Overseas job target set at 8.1 lakh

Published : Friday, 10 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203
Staff Correspondent

President M Abdul Hamid authenticates the Finance Bill for 2022-23 fiscal at his Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban Office on Thursday. photo : pid

President M Abdul Hamid authenticates the Finance Bill for 2022-23 fiscal at his Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban Office on Thursday. photo : pid

Though the remittance earning growth in fiscal year 2020-'21 was increased by 36.1 per cent, the growth of remittance in the fiscal year of 2021-'22 decreased slightly.  
In this situation, the government has set a target of ensuring overseas employment of around 8.10 lakh Bangladeshi migrants in the upcoming fiscal year to be started from July 1.
In his budget speech delivered in the Jatiya Sangsad on Thursday, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said that the government has been planning to send around 8.10 lakh Bangladeshi migrants to overseas job in this FY. In the current FY, Bangladesh has already sent 8.77 lakh workers abroad till May this year.
The Finance Minister also said that there is a plan to provide skill development training to around 5.2 lakh workers in different trades in this new FY.
Proposing to keep the same rate of incentive for remittance in the next fiscal year, Kamal said, "With a view to encouraging remittance through legal channel, we raised the rate of incentives by 0.5pc point to 2.5pc from January 2022."
He informed that the government has withdrawn the mandatory provisions for submission of earning documents of the remitters in the case of availing cash incentives against remittances exceeding the amount of US$5,000. "As a result, in recent months the flow of remittance has begun to increase again."
"It is expected that a satisfactory growth of remittance will be back on track soon," he hoped.  
Mustafa Kamal placed the Tk6,78,064 crore national budget for FY2022-23 at Jatiya Sangsad according top priority to safeguarding marginal people from inflation fuelled by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
This is the fourth budget of the third consecutive term of the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and also the overall 51st budget of the country.
The proposed budget is Tk74,383 crore higher than the original budget size of the FY2021-22 fiscal year, which was Tk6,03,681 crore.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Economic diplomacy a must for country’s stable growth : Momen
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaking at a seminar
Focus on crisis management, priority fixing : AmCham
Tourism industry gets Tk 1,000cr as incentive
Remittance growth falls this FY
Tipu murder prime suspect Musa brought back
Universal Pension to be adopted from next year
Tax free income ceiling remains unchanged at Tk 3 lakh


Latest News
Youth crushed under train while listening song with headphone
DU 'Ka' unit admission test begins, 62 fight for each seat
Primary teacher recruitment: 2nd phase results published
Immediate response if Kiev uses long-range systems against Russia: Envoy
Rabab Fatima appointed UN under-secretary general
Budget FY23: Lower allocation for key mega projects worries FICCI
Putin compares his actions to Peter the Great's conquests
Laundered money to be legalized by 7-15 pc tax
Govt allocate Tk 1,282 crore for Youth and Sports Ministry
Home Ministry gets Tk 1893 more to spend than current fiscal
Most Read News
Two BJP leaders sued over derogatory remarks
Laundered money to be legalized by 7-15 pc tax
High prices of daily commodities and commoners’ sufferings
Key east Ukraine city is largely under Russian control: Zelensky
Over 1,000 monkeypox cases reported to WHO
Crocodile tears for democracy
Arctic Council's decision without Russia will be illegal: Envoy
UN elects new council members including Japan, Switzerland
Modric extends Real Madrid contract for another season
Harun's bail plea rejected, case file summoned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft