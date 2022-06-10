Remittance growth falls this FY



President M Abdul Hamid authenticates the Finance Bill for 2022-23 fiscal at his Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban Office on Thursday. photo : pid

In this situation, the government has set a target of ensuring overseas employment of around 8.10 lakh Bangladeshi migrants in the upcoming fiscal year to be started from July 1.

In his budget speech delivered in the Jatiya Sangsad on Thursday, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said that the government has been planning to send around 8.10 lakh Bangladeshi migrants to overseas job in this FY. In the current FY, Bangladesh has already sent 8.77 lakh workers abroad till May this year.

The Finance Minister also said that there is a plan to provide skill development training to around 5.2 lakh workers in different trades in this new FY.

Proposing to keep the same rate of incentive for remittance in the next fiscal year, Kamal said, "With a view to encouraging remittance through legal channel, we raised the rate of incentives by 0.5pc point to 2.5pc from January 2022."

He informed that the government has withdrawn the mandatory provisions for submission of earning documents of the remitters in the case of availing cash incentives against remittances exceeding the amount of US$5,000. "As a result, in recent months the flow of remittance has begun to increase again."

"It is expected that a satisfactory growth of remittance will be back on track soon," he hoped.

Mustafa Kamal placed the Tk6,78,064 crore national budget for FY2022-23 at Jatiya Sangsad according top priority to safeguarding marginal people from inflation fuelled by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

This is the fourth budget of the third consecutive term of the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and also the overall 51st budget of the country.

The proposed budget is Tk74,383 crore higher than the original budget size of the FY2021-22 fiscal year, which was Tk6,03,681 crore.











