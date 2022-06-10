Tipu murder prime suspect Musa brought back

Sumon Sikdar Musa, a key suspect in the murder of Motijheel Awami League leader Jahidul Islam Tipu and college student Samia Afnan Jamal Prity has been extradited to Bangladesh from Oman.

Following his arrest in Oman, authorities brought Musa home in a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight, said Mohiul Islam, an Additional Inspector General, who heads the National Central Bureau at the Police Headquarters.

A team of Detective Branch (DB) of police landed with Musa at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Thursday morning. The flight that came to Dhaka via Chattogram on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Detective Police Shahidur Rahman, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rafiqul Islam and ASP Mohammad Foyez Uddin went to Oman to bring Musa through a diplomatic agreement. On Wednesday, they started for home with Musa.

Bangladesh solicited Interpol's assistance to nab Musa after his name surfaced during the investigation of the Tipu murder case. Interpol then arrested Musa in Oman on May 12.

The NCB Desk at the Police Headquarters is responsible for communications with the Interpol. The desk got confirmation of Musa's arrest on May 26. Later on June 3, NCB desk chief Mohiul Islam shared the news of Musa's arrest to the media.

Tipu, 55, was shot dead in the capital's Shahjahanpur on March 24. A 22-year-old bystander, Prity, also died in the attack when she was hit by a stray bullet.

Following his death, Tipu's wife Ward Councillor Farhana Islam Dolly filed a case without naming suspects.

Police detectives arrested a suspect, Masum Mohammad Akash, in Bogura on March 26 and said he shot Tipu. Another suspect, Arfan Ullah Damal, was arrested in Kamalapur.











