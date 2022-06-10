Universal Pension to be adopted from next year

The government is introducing the 'Universal Pension Scheme' from next fiscal year of 2022-23 as per Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's commitment given in the 2008 election manifesto to ensure old-age protection for elderly citizens under a sustainable and well-organized social security framework.

Giving the announcement in the budget speech given in the Jatiya Sangsad on Thursday, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said that following the policy decision of the government, a draft of 'Universal Pension Management Act, 2022' has already been prepared to introduce a universal pension system to ensure a sustainable social safety net for the elderly and the needy people.

After passing through all necessary formalities, the draft law will be presented to the Jatiya Sangsad by 2022, the Minister added.

Accordingly, the government, in its 2015 'National Social Security Strategy', proposed the creation of a comprehensive, integrated and participatory pension scheme. In the budget speech of FY2019-20, establishment of the universal pension scheme was outlined. The government has decided to introduce the pension system from the next fiscal year.

He said that around 85 per cent workforce of Bangladesh's labour market is employed in informal sector. As there is no institutional social security framework for the informal sector and expatriate workers, there are chances of uncertainty of livelihood at their old age.

In 2000, number of country's total labour force was 4.07 crore which reached 6.35 crore in 2018. In 2020, the 60-plus population in Bangladesh was 1.2 crore, which will stand at 3.1 crore in 2041 and 5.57 crore in 2061. Currently, the expected average life expectancy is 73 years which will be 79.9 years in 2050 and 84.3 years in 2075. In next three decades, there will be a life expectancy of 20 years even after retirement.

Presently, the dependency ratio is 7.7 per cent which will rise to 24pc in 2050 and 48pc in 2075. Then aging population will continue to grow due to the expected increase in average life expectancy. In the country, the culture of societal safekeeping that prevailed in villages for the elderly people through joint families is on the wane. The increasing tendency to live in unit families is making the safety of elderly people increasingly threatened, he added.

It is high time to establish a universal pension system in Bangladesh as at present the number of working people is much higher than the elderly population, he said, adding under various programmes for social protection of elderly and needy communities, allowances are being given to 1.15 crore beneficiaries.

The implementation of universal pension scheme will bring a large number of citizens from both the formal and informal sectors under the institutional social safety net. Consequently, there will be an opportunity to gradually scale down the existing social security programmes, he claimed.









